Tunisia (agencies)

Yesterday, the Tunisian judiciary issued a three-year prison sentence against Rashid Ghannouchi, leader of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, and his son-in-law, Rafiq bin Abdel Salam Bouchlaka, on charges of receiving foreign funding.

The official spokesman for the Tunisian Court of First Instance said in statements to local media, “The division chamber responsible for examining corruption cases in the Tunisian Court of First Instance sentenced both Rashid Ghannouchi and Rafik bin Abdel Salam Bouchalaka to three years in prison, with immediate effect, in the case related to the establishment of a political party.” Funded by a foreign party.