The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 2,210 new infections with the Corona virus and 38 deaths on Sunday, compared to 2018 infections and 44 deaths the previous day.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement, “The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday, is 423,688, including 356,274 cases that have been cured, and 22,604 deaths.”