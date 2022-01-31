Storm Corrie, which rages over the Netherlands on Monday, has caused damage and nuisance in various places. A fallen tree on the A7 in North Holland caused a traffic jam and a tree fell on a car in Scheveningen, regional media report. Trees have also fallen in other places in the Netherlands and solar panels and facade panels have been blown off buildings.

Traffic is heavily affected by the storm. The Houtribdijk between Lelystad and Enkhuizen is closed to trucks and there are fewer driving trains between Zaandam and Alkmaar because of the storm, NS reports. Railway manager ProRail has preparatory measures affected and expects the greatest nuisance in North Holland. The ANWB warns gusts of wind and advises road users not to take to the road unless it is necessary.

Corrie’s center of gravity is expected between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Heavy wind gusts with speeds between 100 and 120 kilometers per hour will occur on Monday morning, especially in the northwest of the Netherlands. KNMI has code orange proclaimed in North Holland, Friesland and the Wadden area. Code yellow applies in the rest of the Netherlands. Inland, gusts are expected to reach speeds of between 75 and 100 kilometers per hour. The storm will move to the southeast on Monday morning.