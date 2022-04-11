Cairo (DPA)

An Egyptian official confirmed yesterday that declaring Sinai free of terrorism is imminent, following the great progress in the battles that Egypt is waging against terrorism.

The Governor of North Sinai, Major General Mohamed Abdel-Fadil Shousha, said, in exclusive statements to the German news agency “DPA”, that development always precedes security, as Sinai is currently witnessing a process of replacement and renewal of all facilities that were destroyed as a result of terrorist operations, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the people in all fields from Health, education, electricity and safe and healthy water networks.

Shousha stressed the keenness to bring about a qualitative and comprehensive developmental leap in all service sectors in North Sinai, which leads to achieving security, and Sinai is witnessing a state of stability after about 8 years of confronting terrorism.

He added that the state, with all its organs and institutions, is working on the development and reconstruction of Sinai, through the implementation of many large development projects in various fields in North Sinai.