Shanghai (agencies)

Shanghai yesterday eased restrictions imposed to combat “Covid-19” in some neighborhoods, after a strict closure that led to the confinement of 25 million people in their homes, and caused thousands of people to be isolated in specialized centers.

And the authorities of the largest city in China announced that they would gradually allow residents of the regions, which recorded the least number of infections, to leave their neighborhoods.

Shanghai officials will assign three categories of neighborhoods based on the infection rate.

The city’s official, Gu Honghui, said the “variable prevention and control” measures would reflect the “real” situation on the ground.

Residents of the “strictly controlled” and “controlled” areas will remain confined to their homes. Residents of neighborhoods where no injuries were recorded during the past two weeks will be allowed to leave their homes.

Shanghai was subjected to strict isolation measures, with the outbreak of the epidemic wave associated with the mutant “Omicron”. Many residents have difficulty getting enough food, while thousands of infected people are forced to remain in quarantine.