Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid said, “The one obstructing the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip is the Israeli side, through obstructive procedures and conditions and flimsy justifications.”

Abu Zeid expressed his “strong denunciation of all allegations that are being promoted to the contrary,” stressing “Egypt’s refusal and unacceptance of bidding on its positions in support of Palestinian rights, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by all means.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman called on “those who promote or claim to close the crossing to refer to the statements issued by the United Nations and international relief officials who visited the crossing.”

He pointed out that these statements “all confirmed that the Egyptian side has taken all measures to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as quickly and sustainably, and that the obstructing Israeli measures are the reason for the delay in the aid reaching its beneficiaries, the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The Rafah crossing is the only outlet for the besieged Gaza Strip to the outside world.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Rafah crossing has been operating intermittently and limited aid has entered through it, but it is subject to inspection at the Israeli Erez crossing before entering the Gaza Strip.

A number of wounded people who were injured in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, as well as hundreds of foreigners and dual nationals, also came out of it.