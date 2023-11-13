













Mexico is represented at The Game Awards thanks to Quackity









This content creator, who grew like wildfire during the pandemic, has a tremendous reach among the younger audience. Best of all, the community of Quackity It is not closed to Latin America, it also has many followers from other regions that do not speak Spanish because it also creates a lot of content in English.

Generally, the content of this famous creator is focused on Minecraft, it even has a server that is somehow bilingual and translates in real time. He makes all these efforts for his community and also demonstrating that he knows how to develop useful ideas for all his viewers.

This effort must be applauded because we know that he is one of the most beloved content creators in the region and it is good that recognition is given to what he has been doing for years.

Besides Quackity, who else is nominated for best content creator at The Game Awards?

As we already mentioned, Quackity is among the nominees for best content creator in the The Game Awards of 2023. Who are your direct competition to receive this award?

Ironmouse: A Puerto Rican VTuber and streamer who has been making videos for several years and has a good number of followers.

Peoplemakegames is a British YouTube channel dedicated to video game analysis and cares a lot about developers.

Spreen He is one of the biggest streamers in our region. He is one of those guys who bets everything to follow his dreams and, somehow, he is achieving it.

Ali Hassan, better known as SypherPKis an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer who plays a lot of Fortnite.

