The Cairo Criminal Court had sentenced Mahmoud Ezzat, Brotherhood leader Khairat al-Shater, and 13 others to death by hanging, life imprisonment for the ousted president, Mohamed Morsi, and hard sentences for the rest of the defendants accused of espionage.

The Public Prosecution charged the defendants with charges of communicating with foreign organizations outside the country, with the aim of committing terrorist acts inside the country, disclosing the secrets of the country’s defense to a foreign country and those working in its interest, financing terrorism, and military training to achieve the goals of the international organization of the Brotherhood, and committing acts that undermine the country’s independence. its unity and territorial integrity.

Investigations showed that the accused united with other elements affiliated with the extremist groups present in Sinai, to implement what was trained on, and to qualify other elements of the group in the media, by receiving courses outside the country on how to spread rumors and direct public opinion to serve the purposes of the international organization of the Brotherhood.