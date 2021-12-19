The transition tosingle user for each subscription Dazn is only postponed: it will be applied by the next Serie A football championship. The announcement came from Veronica Diquattro, CEO of Dazn in Europe. Because? “The functionality – says the manager – is exploited incorrectly by many users who sell one of the two users”

From the championship 2022-2023 therefore, it will no longer be possible to see Dazn on two different wifi or cellular networks. Unless you do a different subscription it’s more expensive.

The streaming tv therefore wants to achieve a close on “illegal” connections, as he explained Of four to “Milano Finanza”. The service conditions of the platform in fact establish that the subscription is personal and not transferable, but the monitoring found that the functionality is leveraged in incorrect way. “Our goal – said the manager – is always to provide a flexible user experience and therefore we will introduce modular subscriptions based on different needs, for example with family subscription forms”.

Compared to numbers and ai results Dazn this year in Italy, Diquattro revealed that the platform has “an average audience of 6.5 million spectators per day, higher than pre-Covid, with peaks of 7-7.3 million in the days with games of sign”. Subscriptions are in line with expectations, as is i advertising returns.