A joint statement between Egypt and Belgium stated: “Heads of states and governments, representatives of various international institutions and bodies and the private sector participating in the round table welcomed the launch of the initiative. The attendees praised all the efforts made to develop the complete green hydrogen system around the world.”

The Global Renewable Hydrogen Forum is a platform that brings together all multi-stakeholders to facilitate the production and uses of renewable hydrogen in a way that contributes to reducing carbon emissions, accelerating the equitable transition of renewable energy, benefiting from the environmental, social and economic benefits provided by the global economy of green hydrogen, and identifying the best tools that contribute to Promote cross-border green hydrogen trade between developing countries rich in renewable energy and developed countries.

The initiative aims to build on and coordinate existing green hydrogen initiatives to:

Establishing a global renewable hydrogen forum, bringing together all stakeholders from developed and developing countries, producers and consumers, specialized international organizations and bodies, major global industries in the field of renewable hydrogen, and international investors.

Facilitate the development of hydrogen trade corridors, ensure a balance between projected supply and demand, explore potential markets and ensure global renewable energy needs are met, including by removing regulatory barriers.

Determining the appropriate catalytic mechanisms to expand the production and uses of renewable hydrogen, and reduce costs, thus contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

Promote the equitable transition of renewable energy by driving investments in renewable hydrogen projects in developing countries to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals, promote sustainable growth, ensure universal access to renewable energy, provide clean job opportunities, and achieve material, environmental, social and economic benefits.

The main partners of the initiative are the International Renewable Energy Agency, UNIDO, the Hydrogen Council and the Green Climate Fund.