Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Egyptian and Algerian national teams tied 1-1 in an international friendly match, held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain City. Egypt’s goal was scored by Hamdi Fathi in the 62nd minute, and Islam Slimani equalized for Algeria in the 93rd minute in a match in which the “Pharaohs” played with 10 players after Mohamed was sent off. Hani in the 26th minute, and it was enjoyable for both sides amid a crowd of nearly 23,000 spectators.

The match started with the utmost strength from Algeria from both ends of the field, relying on rapid pressure. During the first quarter hour, the Egyptian team was unable to reach the opponent’s goal. The danger began in the 16th minute with Trezeguet’s shot, and then a beautiful sentence that ended with Mohamed Salah’s beautiful play against the crossbar.

In the 45th minute, Mustafa Mohamed almost scored the lead goal, but Ramy Bensebaini saved it before entering the net, so the first half ended in a goalless draw, despite the presence of 3 confirmed scoring opportunities on the part of the Pharaohs.

Algeria put pressure at the beginning of the second half through Riyad Mahrez, and Saeed Benrahma shot a ball that was saved by El-Shenawy. In the 62nd minute, Hamdi Fathi succeeded in scoring the first goal with a header from Ali Gabr. Omar Marmoush shot a ball at the end of regular time that was saved by the Algerian goalkeeper, and the Algerian team put pressure on it. Before the end, Islam Soleimani succeeded in achieving a 1-1 draw, in an enjoyable match for both sides.