Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, the trailer of the Infestation event

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2023
in Gaming
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will see the arrival tomorrow, October 17, of theInfestation eventwhich Activision presented with the trailer which you can find below, full of surprises.

In fact, we are talking about a horror-themed update, designed to celebrate Halloween, which sees the participation of some truly iconic characters and hordes of monsters to face in the Al Mazrah and Vondel maps.

Spawn and more

The main protagonist of the Infestation event trailer is certainly Spawnthe antihero created by Todd McFarlane in 1992, but there is no shortage of other prominent figures for horror fans: from Ash Williams to Lilith, and beyond.

The narrative incipit is the inevitable ritual that causes the opening of the gates of Hell and an invasion (or rather, an infestation) of demonic creatures, which we will have to combat as part of Operation Nightmare: never has a name been more appropriate !

