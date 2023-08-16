The blue opposite did not feel well after the end of the debut match in Verona. Assisted by the medical staff
Paola Egonu at the end of the Italy-Romania match valid for the first day of Pool B of the 2023 Women’s European Championship held yesterday evening at the Verona Arena, suffered a slight illness. Assisted by the medical staff of the national team, the athlete immediately stabilized and returned to the hotel to reunite with the rest of the group.
August 16 – 12:14
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Egonu #slight #illness #match #Romania #immediately #recovered
Leave a Reply