The magazine’s Twitter account Harta Of KADOKAWA announced that Nami Sanomangaka known for “Sakamoto desu ga?” died last August 5 due to cancer. Sano’s relatives held a private funeral on August 7 and 8. The author died at the age of 36.

According to reports, Sano passed away just a month after discovering the disease, while he was in the planning stages for a new series. Harta’s editors shared an excerpt from Sano’s latest letter, which reads as follows: “It ended up being a good life. Now I’m heading to a freer world. Until we meet again.”

“Sakamoto desu ga?” was the debut series of Nami Sanolaunched in the magazine in 2011 and concluded in 2015. The manga was published in Italy in 4 volumes by J-POP Manga with the title of “I’m Sakamoto, why?” and was brought to success by the animated series of the same name which aired in 2016 in Japan.

Source: Harta Street Anime News Network