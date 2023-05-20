Vakifbank Istanbul 3-1 Eczacibasi Istanbul (27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17) Paola Egonu ends her career in Turkey (at least for the moment) with success in the Champions League. Her Vakif coached by Giovanni Guidetti from Modena has won the sixth title for the Istanbul club, but it is already the third Cup for the blue. The first won in 2019 with Novara in Berlin (in the final over Conegliano), the second won in 2021 in Verona with Conegliano (in the final with Vakif) and now the one with Vakif in the final over Eczacibasi, in yet another Turkish derby this season. In rainy Turin in a Polish version of the PalaAlpitour (in view of the men’s final between Jastrzebski-Zaksa scheduled to follow) Egonu was once again the great protagonist, with a personal score of 39 points. Especially with a huge second set. At 24, already raising the third Champions League with three different teams remains a feat, also because this season hasn’t been a lucky one for Vakif. You closed the year by lifting the heaviest Cup, but before that you had “only” won the Turkish Cup, while the previous year you had won everything: 5 trophies out of 5.

Second trophy

—

For Vakif, another derby won in the final against Eczacibasi, who had dominated the regular season, while in the semifinal, Guidetti’s girls had eliminated Fenerbahçe in the golden set, after losing the first match 3-0. Another derby won, where Egonu was the great protagonist from the first set. Balanced for a long time, the first set was perhaps the decisive one. And Eczacibasi also had a couple of balls to close the quarter. Once that was conquered, it was easier for Egonu and her companions to close the conversation, despite the third set which could give the impression of reopening the confrontation. Paola’s (against Boskovic) was also her last match with Vakif: from the next championship she will return to play in Italy in Vero Volley Milano, which will play most of the home matches at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. While in the summer Paola will return to wearing the blue shirt, even if not in the imminent Nations League (beginning on May 30 in Turkey). Just yesterday, in an interview on the eve of the final, Paola had told. “It looks like I’ll be back in blue for the European Championship. It’s always an honor to wear this shirt and represent Italy. However sometimes players need to rest. There is a need to take a break. I’m happy that the Federation has understood the moment and has shown understanding”. On his future development: “I try to improve every year, both physically and technically and I think I haven’t reached the maximum yet. I’m proud of the fact that I’m also trying to change inside, to be more open to change. Once upon a time it wasn’t like that, I suffered more when something didn’t go as I said”. Meanwhile she is enjoying this third great personal triumph before returning to Italy.