The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan – who issued the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes – would have been added to the list of people wanted by the Ministry of the Interior Russian last Friday, according to reports from the Russian news agency TASS.

Khan’s face is in the database of the Russian Interior Ministry, as well as his date and place of birth, according to state media reports. Despite the foregoing, the crime of which he is accused is not clearly specified.

In March, the month in which the arrest warrant against Putin was released, the Russian Investigative Committee, a commission that handles serious crimes in that country, said that the prosecutor was being investigated for the “criminal prosecution of a person known to be innocent”, referring to the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Putin.

For its part today, the ICC regretted “these acts of intimidation and unacceptable attempts to undermine the mandate of the International Criminal Court to investigate, punish, and prevent the commission of the most serious international crimes,” the international organization declared in a statement reacting to the decision of the Russian Interior Ministry.

Background related to Putin

The arrest warrant for the Russian president accuses him of illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia, an act classified as a war crime.

As evidence of this, in March, the Kiev government mentioned that since the conflict began in 2022, more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been transferred to Moscow; 4,000 of whom would be orphans and would be placed in Russian orphanages.

On the subject, the ICC mentioned that there were “reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the abductions of Ukrainian children, and for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others”, making reference also to Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian commissioner for children’s rights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Victory Day military parade, in Red Square, in central Moscow, May 9, 2023. Russia marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. © Gavriil Grigorov/SPUTNIK/AFP

Russia is not a member state of the International Criminal Court and neither does it recognize its jurisdiction over its citizens, so this arrest warrant for the president, for now, has more international symbolism than effectiveness in practice.

With Reuters and local media