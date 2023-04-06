In the end common sense prevailed, for the common good. All that was needed was to decant anger and controversy, let that panacea called time wash away the disappointment of the last World Cup and go back to sitting around a table, with the pipe of peace in one’s mouth. Mediation is an art. And not many people know how to cultivate it. So it was not at all obvious that love would break out again between the national team and Paola Egonu, even more so in such a short period of time.