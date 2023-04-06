













In this case it is the developer Glowstick and the game in question is Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals.

It is a proposal focused on multiplayer fun where you have to control humans or monsters that appear in levels with a labyrinthine design.

Who revealed this situation via Twitter was the CEO of Glowstick, Vincent Livings. That was by publishing the legal terms under which his company is threatened.

According to Monster Energy, it does not intend to attack the Dark Deception trademark as long as the studio adheres to its guidelines.

To the extent that Glowstick may not use or register any other trademark with the word monster or variations such as monsta, monstrous or monstrosity.

Even related ones like beast and unleash are also out of the question. The company still requires that claws, similar designs and even their marks be absent from the designs.

Nor combinations of green and black or these colors with white. Livings commented on Twitter that this energy drink company is a ‘notorious brand troll’ and highlighted his toxic attitude against his company.

Vincent Livings noted ‘for a company that likes to direct drinks to gamers, they also like to try to intimidate and bankrupt game studios with long, big-money litigation’.

Monster Energy’s arguments is that the name of the game is ‘confusingly similar to your energy drink’. So Livings has decided that the best thing to do is to fight her in the United States court and end her harassment.

There are rumors that Ubisoft was once sued by this company. All because Immortals Fenyx Rising had the title of Gods & Monstersso he decided to change it to avoid problems.

But Ubisoft has denied that this is the case. Regarding the Glowstick game, Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortalscontinues to sell and is available on Steam for just $57.99 Mexican pesos and has good ratings.

In addition to Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals