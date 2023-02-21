The increase in cost of kilo of eggs in Mexico It has been the result of high inflation, as well as a seasonal issue, according to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco).

Being able to access this product from the basic basket has become a blow to the consumer’s wallet in recent weeks.

Less than a month ago, it was reported that the price of a package of tilefish reached 100 pesos, which set off alarm bells among Mexican families.

Why did the egg price increase in Mexico this 2023?

According to Francisco Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of Profeco, the cold is the main reason why the egg price It has been increasing this beginning of the year and it is due to the fact that the hens do not usually lay eggs in winter or if there are low temperatures.

The director of Profeco explained that if the producers want the hens to continue laying eggs, they must install gas burners, which represents, for them, a greater economic expense and forces their cost to rise.

Cities with the cheapest price per kilo of egg

Data from the National Market Information and Integration System (SNIIM) for the week of February 13 to 17 of this year indicate that a kilo of eggs registered a minimum price of 26.50 pesos in establishments in Baja California Sur.

However, the price of eggs exceeded 40 pesos per kilo in most cities and they were even sold for more than 50 pesos, according to the platform of the Ministry of Economy.

The five cities with the lowest price per kilo of eggs are:

Baja California Sur: 26.50 pesos per kilo.

Tuxtla Gutiérrez: 37.04 pesos per kilo.

Nayarit: 38.00 pesos per kilo

Tepic: 39.00 pesos per kilo.

Puebla: 42.00 pesos per kilo.

In order for you to know the “frequent price” of the kilo of eggs, we share the retail cost registered in the main cities of the country:

Aguascalientes: The price is 44 pesos per kilo.

Coahuila registers a price of 43 pesos.

The kilo of egg has a frequent price of 49 pesos in Colima

In Mexico City, the usual price is 50 pesos per kilo.

The inhabitants of Durango pay 43.50 pesos per kilo, on average.

Acapulco, Guerrero, reports an average price of 58 pesos per kilo.

Pachuca, in Hidalgo, registers 46 pesos per kilo of eggs.

The price of a kilo of eggs in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is 46 pesos.

The SNIIM reports that Ecatepec has a frequent price of 46.50 per kilo of egg.

In Morelia, Michoacán, a kilo of eggs sells for 46 pesos.

The Ministry of Economy indicates that a kilo of eggs costs 48 pesos in Querétaro.

Where do they sell the most expensive kilo of eggs?

Mérida, in Yucatán, reports one of the highest frequent prices in the entire country.

Due to high inflation, Coneval raises the value of the urban poverty food basket by 11.05%

Figures from the National Market Information and Integration System (SNIIM) establish that the kilo of retail egg registers a frequent price of 56 pesos in that entity.

In addition, establishments that sell it for up to 58 pesos are reported.

The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office expects the price of a kilo of eggs to drop until next March and attributes the rise in cost to a seasonal issue.