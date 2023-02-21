the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old woman and mother of two daughtersshocked the entire town of St Michael’s on Wyre, a town located in the county of Lancashire, England.

On January 27, after dropping the girls off at school, she went for a walk with the family pet -a dog named Willow- and took her cell phone with her, as she was at a work meeting at the same time. However, the animal was found wandering alone near the River Wyre, its leash and cell phone on a bench.

Of Nicola there was no more trace.

The strange thing is that a dog walker saw her at 9:10 in the morning and the discovery of her things happened at 9:20 am, so his disappearance would have occurred in a period of just 10 minutes.

The investigators also ensure that he used to walk in the countryside, not along the riverbank, or at least that is what his history of the Strava application, used by athletes, confirms.

However, This Sunday, the discovery of a body in the area was alerted and on Monday, after almost three weeks of intensive search, it was confirmed that it was Bulley’s..

Her body was discovered a mile (1.6 km) away from where she was last seen, the ‘BBC’ claims.

Theories surrounding his disappearance

Nicola and her partner Paul Ansell had been together for 12 years.

Lancashire Police believe the 45-year-old woman fell into the river while walking the family dog. However, the investigator Peter Faulding, who as ‘The Sun’ points out throughout his career “has located hundreds of bodies, including cases in which the police have failed”, believes she was attacked and kidnapped.

“She could have run off with a lover, she could have walked from the bank to the main road and got into a car. It may seem unlikely, but everything about this case seems unlikely,” she added.

Her husband, on the other hand, thinks that no one disappears just like that: “Personally I am 100% convinced that it was not the river. Something happened, something happened to him… I want every house and every last piece of land to be scrutinized.”he told ‘Channel 5 News’.

“I’m 100% convinced it’s not the river – people don’t just vanish into thin air” The partner of Nicola Bulley, who went missing without a trace two weeks ago in Lancashire, tells @mrdanwalker he thinks “something has happened” to her.#5News pic.twitter.com/wS61tpNnrH — Channel 5 News (@5_News) February 10, 2023

Your family asks for respect

Nicola Bulley’s family has strongly criticized the work of some media outlets, which have insisted on contacting them despite requesting privacy. The authorities agreed on this, since media attention could interfere with the investigation.

After it was confirmed that the body found in the river was that of their loved one, they gave a press conference: “We will never be able to understand what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us. We will never forget Nikki, how could we? If she was the center of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special.”

In this communication they stated that Nicola’s daughters will receive all the support they need, but at the same time “it saddens them to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and the public accused their parents of bad deeds.” This, taking into account that there were indications that the woman would have fled with another man.

“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable. This cannot happen to another family,” they concluded.

“To those who really helped and supported us, in private, we thank you. The support from the community at St Michael’s, friends, neighbors and strangers, has been nothing short of heartwarming and moving.”

