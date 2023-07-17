The cyclist Egan Bernal He was one of the cyclists affected by a massive fall in the first kilometers of stage 15 of the Tour de France, which takes place between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, of 179 km.

Bernal was on the left side of the group, which was marching at good speed in search of catching up with the escape that was taking shape at this moment.

In the video it can be seen that a fan, on the right side of the group, was outside the fences and with his arm gets in the way of one of the Jumbo Visma team riders.

That was the trigger for almost more than half of the members of the main lot to go to the ground, including Bernal.

The Ineos, minutes later, on their social networks updated the state of health of the Colombian runner in the test.

“He was in the fall. Happily, he gets up quickly and pedaled back to the group. If you are a spectator of this incredible event, give the cyclists space to run,” the group said.

Bernal’s reaction

Later there were reactions from Egan himself, who told what he experienced. He revealed that he was in pain but he is fine. Keep going.

“The fall was surprising. My knee hurt and I made the effort to finish, but it wasn’t anything serious. The time trial comes to take it easy and then a very difficult mountainous one. I’m just here to help my teammates for the rest. We’re ok”said the Colombian cyclist.

