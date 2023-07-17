Former Ajax player Dusan Tadic has signed a contract with the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe. The club welcomes the star striker on Sunday through Twitter. On Friday it was announced that Tadic will stop at Ajax.

The dissolution of his contract with Ajax came unexpectedly. The 34-year-old Serbian played football for five years at the Amsterdam football club and was captain. With 105 goals to his name, he was very valuable to the club. In total, Ajax won three national titles and two cups in those years. Tadic is said to have resigned because he thought Ajax should be less reluctant with transfers and buy stronger players after a season in which his team performed poorly.

The other club from Istanbul, Besiktas, would also have made an offer to Tadic. But the player opted for a two-year contract with the opponent, presumably for a higher salary. In a statement on the Fenerbahçe site he says he has a “great feeling” about it: “Fenerbahçe has great fans and I can’t wait to play football for them.”