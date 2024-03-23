Egan Bernal shone in the queen stage of the Tour of Catalonia, 154 kilometres, among the towns between Berga and Queralt, with five mountain passes: one of third, another of second, one more of out of category and two of first, the last of them at the finish line.

The Colombian was second in the sixth fraction after fighting a three-way battle with Mikel Landa, Eric Mas and Tadej Pogacar, and once again showed that he is very active: he rose to third place on the podium in Catalonia.

The 'young wonder' arrived at the fraction with the hope of scratching seconds in the general classification to advance and, why not, keep a place on the podium of the Spanish race.

Egan He started the sixth stage in ninth place, 3 minutes and 50 seconds behind the race leader, Tadej Pogacarand only 5 seconds from third overall, Alexander Vlasov.

The sixth stage began with an early escape that did not bear any fruit and was hunted. Nairo Quintana caused some concern after a fall that caused him to lose some ground with the main pack.

Esteban Chavez (EF Education EasyPost) He tried to attack more than 60 kilometers from the finish line, he took about 15 seconds off the peloton, but he was quickly hunted down by a group led by Pogacar.

Again, the Slovenian UAE Team Emirates decided to hit the table in the Return to Catalonia and launched the attack alone with 29 kilometers to go. On the climb to the mountain prize Collada de Sant Isidre, The leader of the race began to gain ground on his rivals, leaving a true exhibition on the road.

Tadej Pogacar. Photo:AFP Share

Mikel Landa tried to reduce the gap with the Slovenian who was running at a minute and a half, while Egan Bernal, battling from behind, he reached the Spanish to form an alliance and fight Tadej.

However, Tadej Pogacar did not give up and crossed the finish line first in the first category mountain prize, practically sentencing his title in the Tour of Catalonia.

Behind, 56 seconds away, came the Colombian Egan Bernal who climbs to a step on the podium.

News in development…