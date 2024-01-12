It is already known that the Colombian Egan Bernal continues to prepare his 2024 and that it is very likely that this season he will compete in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

The Ineos team rider's first big race will be the Tour Colombia, which will take place from February 6 to 11.

What happened…

He will be in that competition as leader of the Colombian National Team, which will be guided by the coach, Carlos Mario Jaramillo, and which could suffer the losses of Sergio Higuita and Daniel Martínez, who would not be loaned by the Bora team.

However, and unintentionally, Bernal was the protagonist of difficult news that was announced in the first days of January in European cycling.

According to GCN, the cyclist leaked the new clothing that the British squad would have for 2024, after the Bioracer company made the decision not to continue with the group.

“Images of a new 'kit' manufactured by GOBIK appeared and were later deleted on social media after Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal posted photos of the new design on his Instagram account,” the publication said.

He added: “The team did not want to comment on the story or questions related to the kit supplier in 2024, but GCN understands that GOBIK would be revealed on January 1, 2024.”

New airs

“We made this decision in close collaboration with Ineos Grenadiers. We are pleased to inform you that they have found a solution for next season and that we were able to part ways amicably. “They completely understood our decision since we involved them from the beginning,” Bioracer said.

“As the post-COVID situation has not only challenged us but our entire industry, we have taken difficult decisions to strengthen our business. “That meant a review of our operating costs, capacity and with that also reducing our sponsorship commitments,” the brand stated.

