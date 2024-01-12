On Wednesday her husband had attacked her with 30 stab wounds: Elisa Scavone, after a day of agony in hospital, passed away forever

He did not make it Elisa Scavone, the 65-year-old woman who had been hospitalized at Molinette in Turin since Wednesday, when her husband, 71-year-old Lorenzo Sofia, had stabbed her with over 25 stab wounds. The charge for the latter thus becomes voluntary and aggravated murder.

Another dramatic story that led to death of a woman at the hands of a manis the one that happened in recent days in Turin.

After a day of agony, admitted to the Molinette hospital in Turin at the end of her life, Mrs. Elisa Scavone has passed away forever.

She had ended up there the day before, Wednesday, after her husband, the 71 year old Lorenzo Sofia he had attacked her at home, in an apartment in via Galluppi, in the Borgo Difesa district, hitting her with around 25 stab wounds in the abdomen and in the heart area.

It was a man who raised the alarm worker of the workshop located near the house. For years the workshop had belonged to Sofia himself, who had sold it to his son some time ago.

The worker received a call from a neighbor of the couple, who advised him of yell out coming from the home.

With an excuse the worker rang the intercom and he got himself opened. When he arrived at the front door, Sofia opened it for him and when asked if everything was ok, she replied: “Go away, I stabbed my wife, call the ambulance“.

Elisa Scavone's husband held in hospital

The worker went down to the workshop, and then go back up with a colleague. The two entered the house and found Lorenzo Sofia in a state of shock on the sofa repeating: “I killed her, I killed her“.

The two then entered in the roomfinding the body of Elisa Scavone on the bed, immersed in a pool of blood.

Shortly afterwards they arrived on site medical rescuerswho took the woman to the hospital, and the law enforcement officers, who arrested the man and transported him to the hospital.

“He showed no mercy towards his defenseless wife, stabbing her between 25 and 30 times in a homicidal fury.“, we read in the annotations of the officers who intervened on the scene.

Sofia is now hospitalized in the inmate ward of the Molinetteas he would not be eligible to search due to his psychiatric condition.

