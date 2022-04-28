Friday, April 29, 2022
Egan Bernal: the message he left before traveling to Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal: doctor says he will compete again at the end of MayEgan Bernal: doctor says he will compete again at the end of May

Egan Bernal on a bike

The Colombian will be in Monaco advancing training.

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will soon be ready to compete again after suffering a spectacular accident three months ago that could cost him his life, according to his doctor, who left the decision in the hands of his team, Ineos.

Neurosurgeon Gustavo Uriza, from the La Sábana clinic, where the Ineos Granadiers cyclist was operated on and carried out all his recovery, indicated, in a virtual press conference, that the fractures Bernal suffered are “healed”.

Bernal confirmed that he will travel to Europe today. He will be in Monaco and next to his father, Germán Bernal, he will follow his training, but he did not give any indication of returning quickly to the competition.

And before the trip, he left a message for all Colombians.

“I am traveling to Europe, and I am worried about leaving Colombia in this transcendental political situation. We don’t need more division, we need you to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country. Someone who divides does not deserve to be president It had to be said and it was said,” he wrote on his social networks.

