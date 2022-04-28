Egan Bernal: the message he left before traveling to Europe

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian will be in Monaco advancing training.
April 28, 2022, 12:00 AM
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will soon be ready to compete again after suffering a spectacular accident three months ago that could cost him his life, according to his doctor, who left the decision in the hands of his team, Ineos.
Neurosurgeon Gustavo Uriza, from the La Sábana clinic, where the Ineos Granadiers cyclist was operated on and carried out all his recovery, indicated, in a virtual press conference, that the fractures Bernal suffered are “healed”.
It may interest you: (Will Egan Bernal compete again in May? Ineos team coach speaks)
Bernal confirmed that he will travel to Europe today. He will be in Monaco and next to his father, Germán Bernal, he will follow his training, but he did not give any indication of returning quickly to the competition.
And before the trip, he left a message for all Colombians.
“I am traveling to Europe, and I am worried about leaving Colombia in this transcendental political situation. We don’t need more division, we need you to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country. Someone who divides does not deserve to be president It had to be said and it was said,” he wrote on his social networks.
Tomorrow I am traveling to Europe, and I am worried about leaving Colombia in this transcendental political situation
We don’t need more division, we need you to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country.
Someone who divides does not deserve to be president
It had to be said and it was said.
– Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 27, 2022
