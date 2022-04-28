From stables to (almost) stars. To analyze the start of the 2022 season of the McLaren just ‘reverse’ the famous proverb. After suffering the pains of hell in the preseason tests in Bahrain and in the first race of the year, again at the Sakhir circuit, McLaren was surprisingly able to reverse what appeared to be a very dangerous downward spiral. Thus came the solid points finishes of Norris in Jeddah, of both drivers in Melbourne and – as the icing on the cake – the podium once again of the young Briton on the circuit of Imola. It is true that the third step of the podium was a kind homage from Charles Leclerc, who spun his Ferrari ten laps from the end of the GP, but Norris at that moment had a more than satisfactory fourth position.

It is also easy to imagine that, without the mistake in the start of the race that ruined his race and that of Carlos Sainz, too Daniel Ricciardo he could have collected points from the Sunday Santerno match. Three clues (or three races, in this case), already make a test: McLaren, even without excelling, is still among the teams that occupy the upper half of the grid. The fourth place in the constructors’ championship – which is the position around which the Woking team has been swinging since 2019 – proves it. According to the analysis made by the site Auto Motor und Sport the papaya team in Bahrain did not understand their MCL36. All the problems that emerged in the opening GP of the season would depend on this. The true value of the car, however, would be that seen in the following races.

Also according to the German site the gap from the two reference teams at the moment – Ferrari and Red Bull – would be about seven tenths. This is also why the team is continuing to develop the car. The problem seems to have been identified in a lack of downforce, which the team hopes to resolve, if not already in Miami, at least for the next European round in Barcelona. The advantage, compared to the competition, remains that of having apparently solved the porpoising problem, from which the car of Norris and Ricciardo seems completely free.