Thursday, May 12, 2022
Egan Bernal: The cyclist’s mother makes a harsh confession about his health

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan’s mom’s Instagram story.

Egan’s mom’s Instagram story.

Flor Marina Gómez explained her situation in a video on social networks.

The family of Egan Bernal He has had a very hard year, in which he has had to suffer with the recovery of the cyclist, after the serious accident he suffered on January 24, on the roads of Gachancipá (Cundinamarca).

The champion of the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021 is already in Europe in a plan to recondition himself to compete again. But now, his family is facing a new and difficult challenge from a medical point of view.

(Also read: Egan Bernal already stands on pedals! The video that excites with his return)

Flor Marina Gómez, mother of the cyclist, announced on her social networks that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Today a new stage begins! I was diagnosed with breast cancer; I share this because I know that many times we see this type of distant situation and we believe that it happens to others but not to us.

And well, this time it was my turn and I know that if God gave me this test, it is because I can overcome it,” Flor Marina wrote on her Instagram account.

“I invite you to get to know your body, to do your self-examination, to do your check-ups and not to forget that the important thing is to detect it in time.

(In other news: Byron Castillo case: the precedent that could take Ecuador out of the World Cup)

“I don’t feel sick, I feel that life teaches me new things every day and here I am, wishing to face them with the best energy and with all the strength to emerge victorious”, Egan Bernal’s mother added.

SPORTS

