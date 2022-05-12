The balance of the first five races is not at all positive for Lewis Hamilton. Let’s start with the numbers: 36 points (last year they were 101) and sixth place in the drivers’ standings, 68 points behind the championship leader Charles Leclerc (in 2021 he was second at – 4 from Max Verstappen); not even the comparison with his teammate smiles at the seven-time world champion, since George Russell has 23 points higher. Points gained thanks to solidity in terms of pace and a little luck with the Safety Cars. In fact, in Melbourne and Miami, Hamilton had to give way to his teammate due to the entry of the safety car. Otherwise the confrontation between the two in the race would not be 4-1 for Russell but 3-2 for the seven-time world champion.

Better to have lucky generals than good ones, Napoleon said. In fact, you can work on skill, but no luck: if you have it, hope it stays. And the feeling that Jacques has Villeneuve is just this: luck would have definitively turned its back on Hamilton, who however has all the credentials to react even ‘against the wind’: “I think we have seen the final changing of the guard“, Wrote the 1997 sample in his editorial for the Dutch portal Formule1.nl. “Russell is riding the wave while Hamilton is trying not to drown. After many years of winning without much competition, it’s hard to wake up and realize it’s not that simple. Now he has to drive like he did in his first two years in Formula 1, something Russell is doing now. Lewis’s luck appears to have disappeared. It will be a tough fight, but Lewis is a champion. He knows what needs to be done and we’ll see if he still has the energy to do it. But I think losing the world title last year was a heavy burden to carry all winter“.