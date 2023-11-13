These days, the world’s cyclists are on vacation and close to resuming training with a view to what is coming in the 2024 season.

And in the Ineos team there are no exceptions. One of them is Geraint Thomas, partner of Egan Bernal, who has been very active on social networks.

Excesses

Thomas, champion of Tour de France of 2018, he warned that in recent days he has been drinking a lot.

“I think I’ve been drunk 12 of the last 14 nights. Since I have returned to Cardiff It’s been crazy. You meet up with your friends and it’s like ‘Shall we catch up?’ Okay, let’s go have dinner or drinks at the pub,” she said.

And he added: “I don’t like to drink during the season, except for a few drinks, but when the season ends you let yourself go. Alcohol tolerance is lower at first, but I feel like I’m in a good drinking condition now. I don’t know if it’s a British or Australian mentality, the culture of going out and getting drunk when you’re young. It’s the way you socialise, you go to the pub, meet your friends, have a few pints and go home. And it is an instant effect that you drink, you want to eat and the next day you want something salty or bacon or similar.”

Thomas spoke to the newspaper The Times and pointed out that he has made his days off something that he hasn’t done in a while, but that he will now focus on the bicycle.

“To have those periods of intensity and dedication from November until the end of the year, I need these moments, in which I disconnect from the world of cycling. “I talk to some cyclists because they are my friends, but we don’t talk about cycling,” he said.

