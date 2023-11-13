Increase was 4.4 percentage points compared to November; monthly rate was 8.3%

Argentina’s annual inflation rose to 142.7% in November, the highest rate in 32 years. The increase was 4.4 percentage points compared to 138.3% registered In September.

The data was released this Monday (13.Nov.2023) by Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 1 MB, in Spanish).

The monthly rate in October was 8.3%. In August it was 12.7%, the highest in the country in 21 years.

The communication sectors (12%), clothing (11%), household appliances (10.7%) and beverages (9.8)% led to high.

At its current level, Argentina continues to be the 2nd country with the highest accumulated inflation rate in Latin America. It is second only to Venezuela, which also faces economic problems. The index in the country is 318% per year.

Brazil currently has inflation accumulated over 12 months of 4.82%. In Chile, the rate is 5%.

To control the rise in prices, the BCRA (Central Bank of Argentina) raised interest rates in August to 118% per year.