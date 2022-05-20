A few days ago it became known that The mother of Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, Flor Marina Gómez, has breast cancer grade two.

“I don’t feel sick, I feel that life teaches me new things every day and here I am, wanting to face them with the best energy and with all the strength to come out victorious,” Gómez said when he announced the news.

Flor Marina was the one who made the news of her illness public through her social networks with the following message: “Today a new stage begins! I was diagnosed with breast cancer; I share this with you because I know that many times we see this type of distant situation and We believe that it happens to others but not to us. And well, this time it happened to me and I know that if God gave me this test it is because I can overcome it. “

(If you see us from the application, do click here to watch the video).

Egan’s mother, as he himself announced, will start chemotherapy this Friday and her fight against breast cancer. As written by Bernal, his treatment will take place in the city of Bogotá.

“My mom starts her first chemotherapy today at the El Country Clinic after breast cancer was discovered a while ago. She is also a warrior,” Egan wrote on his Twitter account.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: Flor Marina Gómez, her mother, talks about the cancer she suffers).

In addition, the cyclist took the opportunity to send a message of support to all the people who fight against this disease: “But I take the opportunity to send a hug to all the people with this disease from my heart and send them all my strength,” he said.

My Mom today starts her first Chemotherapy at the country clinic after Breast Cancer was discovered a while ago. She is also a warrior. But I take this opportunity to send a heartfelt hug to all the people with this disease and send them all my strength. – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) May 20, 2022

Egan, who is in Europe training and recovering from his injuries after the serious accident he suffered in January, learned the news the day he was traveling to that continent. However, according to her mother, she has given her support from the first moment.

“The result was given to me the day that Egan traveled. He accompanied me to the mastologist and I was with him when they gave me the result. He hugged me and said: ‘Mommy, we are here, we are a team. We have come out of many and This is another one. He gave me full support and that is what he has been doing, very concerned, very there with me whenever I need it. Pending, “Flor Marina said in an interview with the media Semana.

(You can read: Egan Bernal talks about his return to world cycling competitions).

The woman also explained that decided to make her disease public so that more women pay attention to this type of cancer and do a self-examination or consult a specialist.

“I think that with one or two women who say ‘come on, yes, let’s do that self-examination, let’s go get a mammogram’, I will be very happy. I know that many women will do it and they will be aware of how important it is” He told the same media outlet.

WEATHER TRENDS