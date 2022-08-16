The Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, will compete again in the Tour of Denmark this Tuesday, August 16, eight months after his serious training accident suffered in Colombia on January 24.

Egan’s return

“The Ineos Grenadiers medical team has given the Colombian the go-ahead to compete again, so Bernal (Cundinamarca, 25 years old) is “delighted” to be able to take this important step and line up with his teammates in Denmark.

“After what happened to me in January, this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for: racing with my teammates again. I can’t stress enough how difficult the last eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day and the journey that I have undertaken since then will be part of me forever, it is something that I will never forget,” says Bernal.

The Colombian cyclist highlights the support he has received from his family, girlfriend, the team and the fans.

“As human beings, we really trust each other in our times of need, and this year has been a time of need for me. No I can’t thank enough everyone who has been there for me. That support has been invaluable in motivating me every day to work hard so I can compete again. To all of you, a sincere thank you,” she said.

Precisely, in the midst of that wave of support, the one that Flor Marina Gómez, her mother, has given her has stood out. Not in vain, her message of pride, for the return to competition, has generated a lot of sympathy in social networks.

“Like many Colombians, happiness is total. Seven months ago my son was fighting for his life and thanks to God he was able to walk again, be well. Today we already see him competing. All that remains is to ask God to protect him”Gomez said.

*With EFE