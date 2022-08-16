“The orphan” is not the only horror saga that will revive. “Saw”, also known as “The Game of Fear” in Spanish-speaking countries, will bet on a new installment and will bring Jigsaw back in a tenth film. This was revealed by Variety, a portal that also confirmed the release date for the bloody plot: October 27, 2023.

That’s not all: it has been revealed that an old acquaintance is coming back to direct the project. Is about Kevin Greutertfilmmaker who was in charge of the successful “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw: the final chapter” (2010).

“Saw” is one of the most famous horror sagas in the world. Photo: Espinof

For now, the story and the details of the film’s plot are kept completely secret, but the studio – through the aforementioned media – promises that the film will capture the “hearts, and other parts of the body, of the fans with traps totally new and ingenious and a new mystery to solve.

“We’ve been listening to what fans have been asking for and we’re working hard to plan a movie that both ‘Saw’ fans and horror fans will love,” they explained. Mark Burg Y oren koulesproducers of the franchise.

“And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of ‘Saw VI,’ who remains a fan favorite of the entire series. More details will be revealed soon,” they added.

According to Variety, the films in the “Saw” saga, which shocked Hollywood in 2004 with its first installment, have performed well at the box office. The second part, starring Donnie Wahlberg, was the highest grossing thanks to more than 147 million dollars worldwide.