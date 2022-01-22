Egan Bernal, like a rocket, beat a tractor trailer

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.
Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.
The Colombian continues training for the 2022 season.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 22, 2022, 12:06 PM
Egan Bernal does not stop and he looks better and better for the 2022 season, in which his main objective will be to go for his second Tour de France title.
Bernal is in Colombia, training with some colleagues such as Andrey Amador, Carlos Rodríguez and Ríchard Carapaz, before embarking on a trip to Europe in February.
It may interest you: (Pelé: the latest that is known about his state of health)
And it has been seen in the best way, or at least this video that was recorded these days gives an account of the moment it is going through.
Bernal left the group of his companions, made a tremendous dive, caught up with a tractor-trailer and passed it further on.
January 22, 2022, 12:06 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Egan #Bernal #rocket #beat #tractor #trailer
Leave a Reply