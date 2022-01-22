Sunday, January 23, 2022
Egan Bernal, like a rocket, beat a tractor trailer

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.

The Colombian continues training for the 2022 season.

Egan Bernal does not stop and he looks better and better for the 2022 season, in which his main objective will be to go for his second Tour de France title.

Bernal is in Colombia, training with some colleagues such as Andrey Amador, Carlos Rodríguez and Ríchard Carapaz, before embarking on a trip to Europe in February.

It may interest you: (Pelé: the latest that is known about his state of health)

And it has been seen in the best way, or at least this video that was recorded these days gives an account of the moment it is going through.

Bernal left the group of his companions, made a tremendous dive, caught up with a tractor-trailer and passed it further on.

.
Recommended

