Dortmund – 45 million euros in game 6 out of 49: The draw on Wednesday (January 19) was about the really big lottery win. The maximum amount of 45 million euros was reached. So if no one hit the jackpot, there was a risk of compulsory distribution. And really: None of the tipsters got the super number right on Wednesday. The payout thus migrated to profit class two. And there was a lot of clearing. A total of six players typed six correct ones and can now call themselves new millionaires. One of the tipsters had come up with his numbers in a very adventurous way.

Lotto 6 out of 49: Six multi-millionaires after forced distribution – winning numbers from the random number generator?

One player from North Rhine-Westphalia, two from Baden-Württemberg, one from Bavaria, one from Brandenburg and one participant from Hesse received 7.5 million euros on Wednesday. They had typed 6 correct six out of 49 in the game, shows lotto.de in the current overview.

“17 – 19 – 43 – 45 – 48 – 49”: How did the lucky winners come up with the numbers? Birthdays or lucky numbers? The NRW lottery winner and new multimillionaire from the Dortmund area had a different strategy. With a stake of 18.65 euros, he placed his order at a West Lotto acceptance point on January 18th. He thus took part in the lottery draw, including the additional lotteries Spiel 77 and SUPER 6. He had previously generated the numbers using a random number generator press release. A random number generator that turned its 18.65 euros into 7.5 million euros.

Lotto 6 out of 49: Numerous prizes in the 100,000 range

In addition to the six millionaire winners, there were also numerous third-class winners with five correct numbers. The third prize category with five correct ones was also exceptionally high this time at 184,107.10 euros, said Hannah Strobel, spokeswoman for the leading lottery company Lotto Niedersachsen after the win, according to dpa. 75 lottery players throughout Germany can look forward to the 184,107.10 euros. Shortly before the previous prize draw on Saturday, there was a bitter glitch with the lottery machine. The jackpot of 45 million euros was also involved here. (chd)