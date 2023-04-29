The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal made a good presentation in the fourth stage of the return to romandiedisputed this Saturday between Sion and Thyon 2000, 161 kilometers long, with a high finish, which was won by adam yatesnew leader.

This day was a good test for the Colombian cyclist, who tries to rediscover his best moments and on this high mountain day he finished eighth in the fraction and climbs to ninth place overall.

(‘Supermán’ López: terrible injuries from the accident, new medical report)

much stamina

Bernal was seen ahead. In the last six kilometers he was released by the main pack, but did not give up.

The Colombian cyclist climbed in his wake, with sheer courage he reconnected with the group that was chasing Yates and Pinot and stayed there until the end.

This year will be the year of his recovery, that has been said. They are not expected to win, that is true, but what has been done on this day in Romandie leaves a lot of hope.

are not the Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, That is why it was a good option for Egan Bernal to test himself in Romandía and his balance is highly positive.

classifications

classifications

Stage

1. Adam Yates 4 h 40 min 41 sec

2. Thibaut Pinot at 7 seconds

3. Damiano Caruso at 19 seconds

4. Max poole at 21 s

5.Matteo Jorgeson mt

6. Cian Uijtdebroeks at 23 s

7. Romain Bardet at 45 seconds

8. Egan Bernal at 54 seconds

General

1. Adam Yates 13 h 14 min 41 sec

2. Matteo Jorgeson at 19 seconds

3. Damiano Caruso at 41 seconds

4. Max Poole at 38 s

5. Thibaut Pinot at 41 seconds

6. Cian Uijtdebroeks at 1 min 21 s

7. Romain Bardet at 1 min 28 sec

8. Rafal Majka at 1 min 47 s

9. Egan Bernal at 1 min 53 s

(Friends of Clara Chía attack Shakira, what did Piqué say?)