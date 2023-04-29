Let’s go back to the good old again Final Fantasy 7probably facing Remake again, for this again Tifa cosplayhere by yazbunnyywho performs in a truly fascinating interpretation.

We have now seen how the subject in question is one of the absolute favorites of cosplayers from all over the world and we have seen many other very convincing interpretations, but in this case we are faced with an excellent meeting point between fidelity to the original And personal reinterpretation by the model, thanks to the care in the reconstruction of the dress but also to some particular touches.

The costume it is very nice, particularly close to the new version seen in Final Fantasy 7 Remake as demonstrated by various decorative elements, as well as hair and physique are very in line with the original, even if the model’s features and colors give a personal touch to the whole .

The third shot of the series visible below, in particular, seems to directly represent the original Tifa, but with an additional plus on the charm front that is clearly signed yazbunnyy.

