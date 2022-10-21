Egan Bernal gave news about his mother’s recovery

Parallel to his recovery after the serious accident he suffered on January 24, Egan Bernal had to face another fight: that of his mother, Flor Marina Gomez, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On October 2, Flor Marina had the last chemotherapy session and is still in full treatment to try to beat the disease.

In the middle of the month of the fight against breast cancer, Flor Marina Gómez spoke with EL TIEMPO this Wednesday to explain how her recovery process is going.

“When they say the word cancer, one thinks of death, but cancer is not always death. Doctors do a lot and you have to have a good attitude, push yourself forward. The accompaniment and love of the family is vital to have more strength to fight,” he said.

Egan Bernal and Flor Marina Gómez, his mother.

“I have one in stage 2. It is a cancer that feeds on my hormones. The doctors are the ones with the exact words. It was on time and has not metastasized,” he added.

Egan Bernal announces the next step in his mother’s treatment

Now, Egan Bernal himself gave news about the recovery process and announced what the next step will be. He gave the statement in an interview at VBar Caracol.

“The chemo is over. They have to remove a breast. She is recovering and trying to prepare for what is to come in the best possible way. We are very optimistic and we believe that everything will turn out well,” said Egan.

Flor Marina has shown a lot of strength in the middle of the treatment: “We have always had good habits for our children. When my children became athletes, I changed eating habits and began to exercise. You have to have self-esteem and prevent things in the future. You have to go to check-ups, “he said.

