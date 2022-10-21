Recently Aztec TV has been broadcasting a block a day with Japanese animation series, this includes one piece, Knights of the Zodiac, Dai’s Adventures and of course, dragon ball. And speaking of the latter, they recently broadcast a chapter that today could be somewhat violent, as much as to be spent in a family schedule.

The episode in question is one that puts the daughter of Mr. Satan, Videl, girl who is competing in the martial arts tournament against a character named Spopovich. However, the young woman is not up to the fight, so she receives a beating in front of the entire public, scenes that today can be brutal.

Given this, some users of Mexico reacted to what was broadcast, and although it could be interpreted that it could be negative, quite the opposite, praising that Aztec 7 it was decided not to censor. Of course, it is not known if the television network could have problems at the national level, especially with the regulators who decide what type of content reaches open TV.

I remember that this chapter was very controversial a few years ago.

Remember that all this anime block is being broadcast on the Channel 7 of Mexico.

Publisher’s note: For our days this chapter could have its detractors, but still it is evident that the somewhat interesting side of Toei is shown. Well, in sagas like Super, blood is practically non-existent today.