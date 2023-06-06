More than a year after his terrible accident against a bus, the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal disputes the Dauphiné Critérium without any certainty and waiting to be able to finish the test before thinking about participating in the Tour de France.

At 26 years old, the winner of the Tour de France in 2019, who remains the only Colombian cyclist to have won the Grande Boucle, continues to recover from the very serious accident he suffered in January 2022 in Colombiawhen he was training with a time trial bike and crashed into the back of a bus.

As a result of the impact, Bernal suffered a fracture of a vertebra, the femur of his right leg, the kneecap, a perforation of the lung and head trauma. So serious was his situation that at first the biggest concern in the cycling world was simply whether the Colombian was going to survive.

All the journalists always ask him about the same thing, the option of going to the Tour de France with the Ineos team, and this he said.



“Honestly, I still don’t know what my program will be like after the Dauphiné. I know nothing. At the moment I only have this race in my program. The next thing will depend on how the race goes,” said Bernal.

And he added: “No one knows exactly what level I am at, neither me nor my coach. I’m not sure where I’m standing. We don’t know if I’m good or not. This tour is a good test. We keep several options open. Training is always different from racing.”

Bernal, this year, has had good results. Twice he has finished eighth overall, in lthe Tour of Romandie and the Tour of Hungary, but it is clear that the Tour is something else.

“I just want to finish this race. I hope I know where I stand. I have already done several races, but not races like the Dauphiné. This is the first really big race I’ve done in two years. The best case scenario is to finish this tour and know what my position is, ”he declared.

