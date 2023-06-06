The indigenous community Flor de Ucayali, located in the province of Coronel Portillo, Peru, is in a critical and alarming situation due to the constant threats from drug gangs. Community leaders have made an urgent appeal to the authorities in search of protection and attention to this worrying situation.

Irene Mariela Guimares, head of the community, has reported that they have receiveddeath threatswith warnings that the whole community will be removed. These threats arose after the launch of the Special Project for the Control and Reduction of Coca Cultivation, which has been successful in protecting the area, destroying illegal coca crops and confiscating equipment used in the drug production.

The indigenous community of Flor de Ucayali has been harmed by the unjust accusations of those who are dedicated to the illegal coca planting. Guimares has expressed his concern not only for the safety of his community, but also for the future of his territory.

The lack of protection by the authorities has created an environment in which human life and indigenous territories are no longer respected.

This problem is not only limited to the Flor de Ucayali community. Other indigenous populations in Peru are also facing similar conflicts, generated mainly by drug trafficking and illegal logging.

The situation has become so alarming that it is estimated that 30 indigenous defenders have lost their lives due to these problems, without the government taking effective measures to address the situation.

Faced with this desperate situation, the indigenous community of Flor de Ucayali makes a urgent call to the authorities Peruvian authorities to take immediate action and provide protection to their community.

Meanwhile, they continue to fight in a dangerous environment, where the lives of their members and the preservation of their culture are at grave risk.

With information from RT