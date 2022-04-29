Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal traveled to Europe to continue preparing for his return to competition, after suffering a spectacular accident three months ago that could cost him his life.

Neurosurgeon Gustavo Uriza, from the La Sábana clinic, where the Ineos Granadiers cyclist was operated on and carried out all his recovery, indicated, in a virtual press conference, that the fractures Bernal suffered are “healed”.

Bernal is already in Europe. In Monaco he will be next to his father, Germán Bernal, he will follow his training, but he did not give any indication of returning quickly to the competition.

The Ineos team cyclist has caused curiosity, as he has left messages about politics and the Colombian elections in 2022.

“I am traveling to Europe, and I am worried about leaving Colombia in this momentous political situation. We do not need more division, we need them to unite us as a people and motivate us to create a bigger country. Someone who divides does not deserve to be president It had to be said and it was said,” he wrote on his social networks.

And then he wrote: “I am not an economist, but my common sense tells me that… Giving away money will not last long and end in something good. I believe that the solution lies in generating decent employment and thinking about the future, because this is not going to be fixed in 4 years.”

The messages have been commented, some in favor of what he says, others against.

