The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has warned public transport users not to be late to the airport using the Dubai Metro during the current days, which are witnessing a high demand for travel due to the holiday season and Eid Al Fitr.

The authority warned of the possibility of heavy traffic on the roads leading to the airport metro stations Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 during the Eid period, calling on metro users to leave for Dubai International Airport 4 hours before the scheduled time of their flights to avoid delays.

The authority reminded metro passengers heading to the airport to adhere to the baggage policy applicable during train travel, which requires adherence to carrying two bags for each passenger and no more, and that they must be placed in the space designated for them.

The travel time using the Dubai Metro, between Rashidiya Station, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at the airport, takes about 5 minutes and 15 seconds, while the travel time between GGICO Station, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at the airport takes about two minutes and 10 seconds.

The facilities and facilities of the Dubai Metro are characterized by a range of facilities that ensure comfortable and safe transportation for passengers, as there is complete coverage of mobile phone communications and wireless Internet access throughout the metro network and on the train. There is a special police unit to monitor security and safety, and more than 3,000 surveillance cameras in trains and stations to maintain security around the clock.

In all trains and stations, there is an emergency communication box, and a wireless communication system that integrates the metro with emergency units.



