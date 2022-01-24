Egan Bernal: alert for possible femur fracture, would miss the Tour

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal.
Egan Bernal’s Instagram
The cyclist collided with a bus on Monday.
January 24, 2022, 12:05 PM
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.
The first information that EL TIEMPO learned was that Bernal collided with a bus that was stopped on the road near the municipality of Gachancipá.
It was also reported that he did not suffer serious injuries that compromise his life, but there is talk of a femur fracture, which will take him away from the activity between four and six months.
Goodbye to the Tour?
Similarly, it is pointed out that the patella is compromised, which would make recovery more complicated.
Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez have been training in Colombia for several days.
“Ineos can confirm that Egan Bernal was taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning,” the team said in a statement.
