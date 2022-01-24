by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Health decided to extend the cost of the 14,254 beds in the adult and pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the treatment of Covid-19 for another 30 days, with the aim of guaranteeing care for patients who have developed serious or very serious illness.

In a statement, the ministry said that the decision was defined by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and municipalities (Conasems) and should be published in the Official Gazette in the coming days.

This Monday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, told journalists that until at least March the federal government will continue to support Covid ICU beds. According to him, the peak of Ômicron in the countries has occurred in about 45 days and that Brazil needs to prepare itself in the next 30 days in which there should be an increase in cases and greater pressure on the health system.

Queiroga also mentioned that health workers are also contaminated, which can reduce the workforce in the face of the pandemic.

The governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), celebrated the announcement of the portfolio. “Important decision for a time when several states and municipalities have many health regions, with a high number of patients and not only for Covid, but also for other diseases. Right decision and we appreciate it”, said he, who is coordinator of the vaccine and Covid-19 issue at the National Forum of Governors.

The federal government’s decision to extend Covid ICU beds comes amid a huge jump in the number of cases and hospitalizations in some places due to the Ômicron variant of the disease. The number of deaths, however, has not increased much due to the advance of vaccination in the country.

The ministry said that it continues to assess the situation in the country and, if necessary, may make further extensions. According to the ministry, across the country, more than 26,000 Covid ICU beds have already been authorized at a cost of 16.2 billion reais.

