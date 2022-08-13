Konami has announced that eFootball will will update for free from eFootball 2022 to eFootball 2023 at the end of August. With the new football season underway, eFootball 2023 will therefore arrive a month before EA’s FIFA 23that is the last chapter that will see the two companies collaborate.

The release of the update earlier than a month compared to the rival FIFA 23 gives Konami an advantage for the new season, and after the not exciting debut of eFootball 2022 there is a lot of anticipation for the news to come.

The official eFootball Twitter page has posted a thread outlining the new update and what fans can expect.

As a part of the update to eFootball ™ 2023, your in-game assets and other data will be carried over. Please kindly refer to the in-game announcement for information regarding the carryover process of in-game assets (eFootball ™ Coins, GPs etc.) and other data. – eFootball (@play_eFootball) August 12, 2022