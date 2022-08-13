Piero Angela he accompanied us for many years, on and off television, in his great work of scientific dissemination. Through an understandable language and a lot of curiosity, Angela has been able to carry on a Rai made up of culture and insights, even in times actually full of trashy characters. Thanks to the various topics touched on by her programs, on some occasions he has dealt with cars and mobility in general. And his relationship with cars and motorcycles has been interesting throughout his 93 years of life. Now that she has left us, let’s go over some details of his relationship with wheeling.

The first memory is recent: it is a trip to Parma for Superquark, done on board a self-driving car prepared by VisLab. Angela had herself framed as a passenger in the car, and the episode aired in January 2014. “I certainly did not imagine that one day I would travel in a self-driving car, as it happened to me some time ago on the campus of the University of Parma“, Angela told Repubblica.

To the Corriere della Sera instead he told of a curious incident experienced by his parentsin 1938. “My father, a psychiatrist and very serious professor, who was 63 and had never driven in his life, decided to take a Fiat Topolino. Two attendants from the dealership took it to the courtyard and of course it became an attraction for the whole block. For the inauguration he went up with my mom at his side as a passenger of honor. He put into gear and stepped on the accelerator instead of the clutch. He shot off like a champagne cork against a metal shutter, with a roar that drew the few who weren’t already there to the balconies. My mother came out with a bruised knee, her hat wide-brimmed askew, apologizing to everyone present.“.

Always at the Corriere, Angela also explained the dynamics of his accidentaround the year 2000. “I was on the highway, I was returning from L’Aquila and I suddenly felt that I was falling into a very strong sleep. The last thing I remember was that I was looking to the right to find the first pitch to stop and rest. I went straight to the toll booth … I broke three ribs but managed to get out of my wrecked car by myself“. From sleepiness to luck: Angela hit the only point between the two ticket offices where a telescopic guardrail designed to cushion violent impacts had been placed for testing purposes. The rail retreated a couple of meters and the TV host was forced to reimburse the repair costs. Finally, with irony, he said: “Best spent money of my life“. An intervention by him for was famous encourage road users to be more careful the dangers around four and two wheels.

Not bad even his idea about motorcycles. In 2017, to the press, he declared: “Living to 120 is a nightmare, not progress. The majority is made up of retirees with many ailments and few opportunities. I’d also like to be 200 years old, but only if I could do it on a motorcycle and with a blonde on the back seat“.