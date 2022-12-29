It is natural for the body to gain weight after the festive seasons and New Year celebrations, but there are some amazing ways to get rid of the excess through eating a healthy diet. NDTV has provided a number of tried and tested diet tips that can be effective for losing extra weight during the holidays, as well as for detoxing the body, as follows:
1. Pick out the hot drink
Hot drink in winter days is one of the favorite habits, but hot chocolate should be avoided, and the body can be warmed up with drinks such as green tea and spiced water, which helps in getting rid of toxins.
2. Healthy desserts
Cakes, biscuits, and other delicious sweets, which are frequently eaten during the festive seasons, can be replaced with dates, honey, and sweet fruits such as bananas. Experts advise making homemade desserts using these natural sweeteners as well.
3. Warm water
The warm water gives the throat and body instant relief from the bitter cold during the winter season. Drinking warm water throughout the day also helps improve digestion and increase metabolism.
4. Avoid carbs at night
Avoiding carbohydrate-rich foods at night really helps with weight loss.
Since your digestive system works slower at the end of the day, it makes sense to eat a light dinner that includes plenty of protein and other tummy-filling nutrients.
5. Nuts
Eating nuts such as almonds and walnuts helps replenish the body’s energy. Nuts also keep you feeling full for a long time. But be careful not to overdo it and just eat a handful of nuts and seeds a day to lose weight.
6. Fresh vegetables and fruits
Seasonal foods provide more powerful nutrients than other foods. Therefore, care should be taken to choose low-calorie vegetables such as spinach, beetroot, and fenugreek leaves. And be careful to eat enough portions of fresh fruits such as strawberries, oranges, guavas and more fruits for the winter season.
