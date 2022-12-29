Kommersant: The Ministry of Digital Development is preparing a law on compulsory licensing of foreign software in Russia

The Ministry of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media of Russia, together with representatives of the IT market, are developing a bill on compulsory licensing of foreign software (software), the authors of which have ceased their presence in the country. About it writes “Kommersant”.

It is noted that Dmitry Nikitin, director of the IT industry development department of the Ministry of Digital Development, sent a corresponding letter to the Public Consumer Initiative on December 12. In the document, he pointed out that when foreign software developers leave Russia, the issue of its use “acquires particular relevance and requires regulation.”

According to Nikitin, the government is studying “the issue of defining special conditions for the use of foreign software, in respect of which it is impossible for conscientious Russian users to fulfill existing contractual obligations.” In particular, the Ministry of Digital Development is preparing a law that allows “illegal” use of software from foreign companies and obliges it to be licensed.

It is assumed that Russian users will transfer funds for the use of programs to a special account, from where the right holders will be able to withdraw money “on demand”. The Ministry of Digital Development did not comment on these data. However, the head of the department, Maksut Shadayev, at a webinar with the IT industry on December 28, said that the country “needs conditions under which business could use foreign software.”

“Business is not to blame that the developer left the country and it is impossible to renew licenses. We must create a separate mechanism for conscientious users,” Shadayev emphasized.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation disclosed the losses of foreign IT companies from leaving Russia. According to Shadayev, leaving Russia cost foreign organizations more than half a trillion rubles.